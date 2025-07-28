SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025

SpiceJet has announced the finalisation of lease agreement to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet.

These aircraft are scheduled to join the airlines fleet in October 2025, ahead of the commencement of the winter schedule, and will cater to the peak winter season as well as the early summer season of 2026.

The aircraft are being inducted on a damp lease basis, where operational crew will be shared between the operator and SpiceJet.

SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions with other lessors to further enhance its fleet and strengthen both domestic and international operations.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said: We are pleased to finalise this lease agreement for the induction of five Boeing 737 aircraft.

This addition will significantly strengthen our fleet and enable us to deliver a superior flying experience to our passengers. We are actively exploring further fleet additions as we prepare for a robust winter schedule." SpiceJet is an IATA‐IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q‐400s and is one of the countryʹs largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The companys standalone net profit surged 173% to Rs 324.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 119 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 13.4% year on year to Rs 1,360.87 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.