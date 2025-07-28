NIBE surges after inking technology agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems

NIBE jumped 7.87% to Rs 1791.80 after the company announced a strategic technology collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems, a globally renowned technology company from Israel.
This partnership will enable the manufacturing and supply of the Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA), a highly advanced defense system capable of engaging targets with precision over a range of up to 300 km.
This technology transfer marks the first time that such a sophisticated system will be produced in India, paving the way for both domestic and international markets.
"The universal rocket launcher is set to revolutionize modern warfare with its remarkable capabilities and performance, positioning NIBE Limited as a key player in the global defense sector, the company stated.
Elbit Systems Land, a division of Elbit Systems, is a global leader in the design, development, and integration of advanced land-based defense solutions. The company specializes in a wide range of platforms and technologies, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and combat vehicle modernization.
NIBE is a leading Indian defense technology company, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced defense systems.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app