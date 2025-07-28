Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Asian Energy Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2025.
Archidply Industries Ltd soared 14.36% to Rs 115.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1418 shares in the past one month.
Asian Energy Services Ltd spiked 13.59% to Rs 323.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6546 shares in the past one month.
Times Guaranty Ltd surged 13.43% to Rs 250.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3397 shares in the past one month.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurt 11.34% to Rs 294.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35075 shares in the past one month.
Omax Autos Ltd added 10.61% to Rs 133.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57490 shares in the past one month.
