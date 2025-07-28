Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asian Energy Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2025.

Asian Energy Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2025.

Archidply Industries Ltd soared 14.36% to Rs 115.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1418 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd spiked 13.59% to Rs 323.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6546 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd surged 13.43% to Rs 250.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3397 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurt 11.34% to Rs 294.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35075 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd added 10.61% to Rs 133.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57490 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

SpiceJet finalises lease agreement for 5 Boeing 737 aircrafts

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story