Brahmaputra Infra rises after JV secures Rs 62-cr LOA

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rallied 3% to Rs 128.55 after the company announced that it has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 62.03 crore in the name of GHV Infra Projects - BIL (JV) from the Water Resources Department, Assam Water Centre.

The order includes execution of underwater riverbank protection works (Section 1) and above-water riverbank protection works (Section 2) under the Jorhat subproject, covering Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts. The work falls under Package No. W-AF-03-RPJH, Lot 1, as part of the ADBs Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project in Assam.

The total project value is Rs 62.03 crore and the work is scheduled to be completed over a 30-month period.