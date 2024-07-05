Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 6% YoY in Q1 FY25

Dhanlaxmi Bank added 1.16% to Rs 42.67 after the bank's gross advances grew 6.02% to Rs 10,644 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 10,040 crore as on 30 June 2023.

On sequential basis, gross advances rose 2.38% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 10,397 crore as on 30 June 2023.

The private lender reported 7.75% growth in total deposits to Rs 14,440 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 13,402 crore recorded Q1 FY24 and rose 1.27% from Rs 14,259 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 25,084 crore as on 30 June 2024, registering a growth of 7% YoY and 1.73% on QoQ basis.

CASA as on 30 June 2024 was at Rs 4,504 crore (up 6.18% YoY and up 2.81% QoQ). Gold loan came in at Rs 3,153 crore during the period under review, rising 28.64% YoY and 11.06% QoQ.

Dhanlakshmi Bank offered services of personal banking are savings account, current account, term deposit, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loan against property, credit card, debit card, internet banking and mobile banking services.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 3.31crore in Q4 FY24, which is sharply lower as comared with the net profit of Rs 38.17 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income of the bank rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 347.30 crore during the period under review.

