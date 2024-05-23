Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 91.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 91.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 11.72% to Rs 306.23 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 91.33% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.72% to Rs 306.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 57.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.67% to Rs 1206.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1071.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income306.23274.10 12 1206.991071.23 13 OPM %55.8451.80 -55.2251.58 - PBDT10.7120.42 -48 70.4831.61 123 PBT10.7120.42 -48 70.4831.61 123 NP3.3138.17 -91 57.8249.36 17

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

