Bharat Bhushan Finance &amp; Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 0.710.58 22 OPM %42.8616.67 -38.0329.31 - PBDT0.100.03 233 0.280.17 65 PBT0.100.03 233 0.280.17 65 NP0.100.04 150 0.220.12 83

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

