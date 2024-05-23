Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

