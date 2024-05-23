Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 41.09% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net loss of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.09% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 12.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.484.21 -41 12.9016.36 -21 OPM %-22.982.61 --3.723.73 - PBDT-0.730.07 PL -1.050.22 PL PBT-0.780.02 PL -1.260.01 PL NP-0.610 0 -0.94-0.01 -9300

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

