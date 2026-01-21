Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 20.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.66% to Rs 407.06 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 20.30% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.66% to Rs 407.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 334.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income407.06334.59 22 OPM %55.8854.97 -PBDT23.8819.88 20 PBT23.8819.88 20 NP23.8819.85 20
