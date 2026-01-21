Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 20.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 20.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Total Operating Income rise 21.66% to Rs 407.06 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 20.30% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.66% to Rs 407.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 334.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income407.06334.59 22 OPM %55.8854.97 -PBDT23.8819.88 20 PBT23.8819.88 20 NP23.8819.85 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 898.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 54.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story