Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 20.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.66% to Rs 407.06 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 20.30% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.66% to Rs 407.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 334.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.407.06334.5955.8854.9723.8819.8823.8819.8823.8819.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News