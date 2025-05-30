Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 76.80% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.80% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.35% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.19% to Rs 14.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.873.75 -77 14.2126.41 -46 OPM %-151.72-12.80 -4.934.66 - PBDT-2.06-0.39 -428 7.153.54 102 PBT-2.09-0.40 -423 7.063.45 105 NP-2.09-0.40 -423 5.792.89 100

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

