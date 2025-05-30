Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 34.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 93.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 121.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

