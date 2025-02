Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit rises 267.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.89% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Cotex rose 267.39% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.89% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.313.66-12.1212.573.981.223.951.203.380.92

