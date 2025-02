Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.08% to Rs 12.68 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 21.68% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.08% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.688.6877.4474.085.064.094.743.913.482.86

