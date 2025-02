Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 240.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 19.67 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 240.16% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.6714.1522.8310.465.311.955.221.864.321.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News