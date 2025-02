CHL consolidated net profit rises 332.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 39.11 crore

Net profit of CHL rose 332.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 39.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.1134.8429.6632.329.047.564.522.851.210.28

