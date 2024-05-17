Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 368.31 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 9.62% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 368.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 239.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1758.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1700.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales368.31371.23 -1 1758.541700.22 3 OPM %21.7520.98 -18.6216.39 - PBDT94.6791.85 3 359.32320.33 12 PBT81.5086.74 -6 318.75302.72 5 NP59.0265.30 -10 239.09233.50 2

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

