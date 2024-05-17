Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1032.8, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.29% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 54.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1032.8, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22472.05. The Sensex is at 73945.43, up 0.38%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 10.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1038.75, up 2.44% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 103.29% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 54.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 37.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

