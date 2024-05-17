Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.6%, rises for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.6%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5403.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 54.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5403.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22472.05. The Sensex is at 73945.43, up 0.38%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 16.18% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5438.75, up 1.79% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 62.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 54.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market erases early gains; pharma shares decline

Nifty hovers above 22,400; VIX suprts over 8%

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Nifty below 22,850 mark; pharma shares decline

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 2.57%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story