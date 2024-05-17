Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.6%, rises for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5403.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 54.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5403.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22472.05. The Sensex is at 73945.43, up 0.38%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 16.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5438.75, up 1.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

