Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 15.48% to Rs 117.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 654.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 617.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.654.28617.9224.3922.91169.33146.58156.66136.70117.52101.77

