Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 654.28 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 15.48% to Rs 117.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 654.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 617.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales654.28617.92 6 OPM %24.3922.91 -PBDT169.33146.58 16 PBT156.66136.70 15 NP117.52101.77 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'River is highly polluted': Delhi HC denies Chhath Puja at Yamuna Bank

AAP ramps up grassroots efforts with padyatras and booth committees

US elections: Donald Trump declares victory; makes forceful comeback

US election 2024: PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on historic victory

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock slipped 15% after 164% rally in 5 months

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story