Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 1178.10 crore

Net loss of Thangamayil Jewellery reported to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 1178.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 992.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1178.10992.11 19 OPM %-0.632.46 -PBDT-18.0415.93 PL PBT-23.5512.26 PL NP-17.448.39 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'River is highly polluted': Delhi HC denies Chhath Puja at Yamuna Bank

AAP ramps up grassroots efforts with padyatras and booth committees

US elections: Donald Trump declares victory; makes forceful comeback

US election 2024: PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on historic victory

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock slipped 15% after 164% rally in 5 months

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story