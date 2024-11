GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 49.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.76% to Rs 125.11 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 49.11% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.76% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.11161.986.148.357.7313.896.5412.774.859.53

