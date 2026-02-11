Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 189.54 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 34.75% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 189.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.54174.51 9 OPM %3.875.44 -PBDT5.876.20 -5 PBT0.991.54 -36 NP0.771.18 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 57.18% in the December 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story