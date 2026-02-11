Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 189.54 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 34.75% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 189.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.54174.51 9 OPM %3.875.44 -PBDT5.876.20 -5 PBT0.991.54 -36 NP0.771.18 -35
