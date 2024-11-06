Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 2165.73 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 77.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 2165.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1788.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2165.731788.50 21 OPM %10.0511.80 -PBDT56.1394.45 -41 PBT-33.3518.68 PL NP-77.85-34.58 -125

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

