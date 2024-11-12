Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 0.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 42.73% to Rs 32.67 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 0.53% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.6722.89 43 OPM %11.3317.87 -PBDT3.333.36 -1 PBT2.222.10 6 NP1.891.88 1

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

