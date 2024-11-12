Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 0.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.73% to Rs 32.67 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 0.53% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.6722.8911.3317.873.333.362.222.101.891.88

