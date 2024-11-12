Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 76.92% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.49 -13 OPM %66.6773.83 -PBDT0.510.26 96 PBT0.460.26 77 NP0.460.26 77

