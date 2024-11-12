Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 76.92% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.291.4966.6773.830.510.260.460.260.460.26

