Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 247.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 247.83% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 166.93% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.173.81 167 OPM %14.0610.50 -PBDT1.230.34 262 PBT1.160.28 314 NP0.800.23 248

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

