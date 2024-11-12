Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 665.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 23.46 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife rose 665.52% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.4620.58 14 OPM %11.855.93 -PBDT2.250.22 923 PBT1.960 0 NP2.220.29 666
Powered by Capital Market - Live News