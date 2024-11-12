Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 665.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 23.46 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife rose 665.52% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.4620.5811.855.932.250.221.9602.220.29

