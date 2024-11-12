Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 69.01% to Rs 63.65 crore

Net profit of Vertoz rose 28.07% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.01% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales63.6537.66 69 OPM %10.7317.53 -PBDT9.496.08 56 PBT7.085.25 35 NP6.575.13 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts higher at 79,750; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco gains 2%

LIVE news: Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story