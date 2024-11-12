Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.01% to Rs 63.65 croreNet profit of Vertoz rose 28.07% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.01% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales63.6537.66 69 OPM %10.7317.53 -PBDT9.496.08 56 PBT7.085.25 35 NP6.575.13 28
