Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 99.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 237.15% to Rs 178.52 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 99.36% to Rs 46.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 237.15% to Rs 178.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales178.5252.95 237 OPM %31.5752.60 -PBDT105.0654.12 94 PBT94.1248.29 95 NP46.6523.40 99

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

