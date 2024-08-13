Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 99.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 237.15% to Rs 178.52 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 99.36% to Rs 46.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 237.15% to Rs 178.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales178.5252.95 237 OPM %31.5752.60 -PBDT105.0654.12 94 PBT94.1248.29 95 NP46.6523.40 99
