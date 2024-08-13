Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 175.15 croreNet profit of Windlas Biotech rose 11.68% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 175.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales175.15144.79 21 OPM %11.9211.84 -PBDT24.5219.53 26 PBT18.3116.34 12 NP13.4812.07 12
