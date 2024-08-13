Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 175.15 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 11.68% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 175.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.175.15144.7911.9211.8424.5219.5318.3116.3413.4812.07

