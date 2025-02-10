Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.740.7579.7384.000.190.170.160.170.120.13

