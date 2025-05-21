Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 85.18% to Rs 41.26 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.18% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.80% to Rs 90.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 518.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.26278.37 -85 518.44465.20 11 OPM %-297.463.85 -9.1323.12 - PBDT-122.6517.18 PL 240.72190.62 26 PBT-133.026.27 PL 197.95161.66 22 NP-58.20-14.20 -310 90.7848.86 86

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

