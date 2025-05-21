Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 85.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 474.95 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 85.58% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 474.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 484.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.15% to Rs 26.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 1928.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1993.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
