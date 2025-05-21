Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 514.88 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 6.53% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 514.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.91% to Rs 24.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.57% to Rs 2019.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1377.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

514.88405.592019.681377.985.614.764.724.2120.8817.2171.8160.1710.528.4334.4327.807.016.5824.6717.76

