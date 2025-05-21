Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 514.88 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 6.53% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 514.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.91% to Rs 24.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.57% to Rs 2019.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1377.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales514.88405.59 27 2019.681377.98 47 OPM %5.614.76 -4.724.21 - PBDT20.8817.21 21 71.8160.17 19 PBT10.528.43 25 34.4327.80 24 NP7.016.58 7 24.6717.76 39

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

