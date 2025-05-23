Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 49.96% to Rs 68.44 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.96% to Rs 68.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 141.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 456.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 395.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.4445.64 50 456.38395.42 15 OPM %-88.87-228.53 --4.59-37.55 - PBDT-63.02-107.71 41 -37.78-155.22 76 PBT-67.26-112.25 40 -56.68-177.14 68 NP-42.12-83.47 50 -20.05-141.10 86

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

