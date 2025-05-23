MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 179.24 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 181.72% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 179.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.74% to Rs 52.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 664.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 573.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

179.24141.61664.65573.2419.0512.8718.1819.6628.2413.10103.8196.2018.627.1971.5773.0413.724.8752.8956.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News