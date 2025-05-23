Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 179.24 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 181.72% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 179.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.74% to Rs 52.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 664.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 573.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales179.24141.61 27 664.65573.24 16 OPM %19.0512.87 -18.1819.66 - PBDT28.2413.10 116 103.8196.20 8 PBT18.627.19 159 71.5773.04 -2 NP13.724.87 182 52.8956.11 -6

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

