Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 153.21 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 95.62% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 153.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 68.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 618.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 567.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

153.21133.08618.18567.3326.8423.2429.0828.3037.5026.00160.36141.0818.949.8991.7978.8913.837.0768.3759.20

