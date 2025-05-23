Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 153.21 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 95.62% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 153.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 68.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 618.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 567.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.21133.08 15 618.18567.33 9 OPM %26.8423.24 -29.0828.30 - PBDT37.5026.00 44 160.36141.08 14 PBT18.949.89 92 91.7978.89 16 NP13.837.07 96 68.3759.20 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 573.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story