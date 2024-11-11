Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 62.31% to Rs 3.20 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 62.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.208.49 -62 OPM %-37.81-10.01 -PBDT-0.84-0.41 -105 PBT-1.17-0.95 -23 NP-1.20-0.95 -26

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

