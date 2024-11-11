Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 57.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 20.60 croreNet profit of Savera Industries rose 57.48% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.6018.34 12 OPM %27.2322.36 -PBDT6.634.48 48 PBT6.033.94 53 NP4.743.01 57
