Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 57.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 57.48% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.6018.3427.2322.366.634.486.033.944.743.01

