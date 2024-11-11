Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 457.77 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 42.54% to Rs 51.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 457.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 382.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.457.77382.3918.7717.0588.1462.2572.0550.4351.3336.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News