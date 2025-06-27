Nifty trades above 25,600; metal shares rally for 6th day

The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in early afternoon trade, supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows. The positive momentum continued despite lingering global risks and concerns over upcoming tariff deadlines.

The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. Metal shares extended gains for the sixth consecutive session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 204.14 points or 0.24% to 83,960.01. The Nifty 50 index added 74.40 points or 0.29% to 25,623.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,365 shares rose and 1,452 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.79% to 12.49. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,736.70, at a premium of 113.30 points as compared with the spot at 25,623.40. The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 40.7 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index gained 0.55% to 9,597.25. The index jumped 6.15% in six consecutive trading sessions. Hindustan Copper (up 2.78%), Vedanta (up 1.71%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.58%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.82%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.81%), Tata Steel (up 0.75%), NMDC (up 0.68%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.18%) and Welspun Corp (up 0.06%) advanced. On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.01%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.97%) and Steel Authority of India (down 0.64%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Enterprises advanced 1.87% after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX (ACX), has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Granthik Realtors (GRPL) from Windson Projects LLP.