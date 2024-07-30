Jindal Saw consolidated net profit rises 66.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 4939.08 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw rose 66.69% to Rs 441.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 264.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 4939.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4410.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4939.084410.2217.0013.78736.33485.18588.23353.61441.06264.60

