DIC India standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of DIC India declined 38.33% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 209.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.209.26197.343.244.127.899.173.524.442.594.20

