DIC India standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 209.26 crore

Net profit of DIC India declined 38.33% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 209.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales209.26197.34 6 OPM %3.244.12 -PBDT7.899.17 -14 PBT3.524.44 -21 NP2.594.20 -38

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

