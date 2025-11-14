Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 66.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 111.05 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 66.71% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 111.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.111.0590.0322.8321.8423.4117.1818.4512.5514.128.47

