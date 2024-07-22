National Fertilizer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2024. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp National Fertilizer Ltd surged 12.05% to Rs 162.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd spiked 11.59% to Rs 238.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd soared 8.56% to Rs 1445.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14170 shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd added 7.75% to Rs 542.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43962 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd rose 7.69% to Rs 518.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

