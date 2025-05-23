Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 10.44 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 27.64% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.83% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 49.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

10.4410.6249.7847.63-7.09-14.313.90-2.716.655.7010.146.076.555.609.745.685.083.987.914.06

