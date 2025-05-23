Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 832.32% to Rs 83.07 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 832.32% to Rs 83.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 50.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 868.21% to Rs 189.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.078.91 832 189.7719.60 868 OPM %20.61-138.61 -21.50-116.73 - PBDT16.13-12.79 LP 35.33-24.46 LP PBT15.20-13.32 LP 32.51-26.80 LP NP32.59-12.62 LP 50.24-26.41 LP

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

