Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 832.32% to Rs 83.07 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) reported to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 832.32% to Rs 83.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 50.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 868.21% to Rs 189.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

83.078.91189.7719.6020.61-138.6121.50-116.7316.13-12.7935.33-24.4615.20-13.3232.51-26.8032.59-12.6250.24-26.41

