Digidrive Distributors standalone net profit rises 0.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.74% to Rs 4.62 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 0.89% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.74% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.74% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 27.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.627.4227.8431.90-25.97-13.48-3.30-3.895.976.167.046.005.966.167.036.004.544.505.244.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News