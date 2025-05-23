Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digidrive Distributors standalone net profit rises 0.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Digidrive Distributors standalone net profit rises 0.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 37.74% to Rs 4.62 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 0.89% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.74% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.74% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 27.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.627.42 -38 27.8431.90 -13 OPM %-25.97-13.48 --3.30-3.89 - PBDT5.976.16 -3 7.046.00 17 PBT5.966.16 -3 7.036.00 17 NP4.544.50 1 5.244.34 21

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

