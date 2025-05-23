Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Enterprises reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120 0 0.130 0 OPM %-8.330 --46.150 - PBDT0.260 0 0.250.02 1150 PBT0.260 0 0.250.02 1150 NP0.170 0 0.160.02 700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit declines 1.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 53.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 36.25% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story