Digital transactions sustained broad-based growth momentum across payment modes in January

The Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payment Index reached 465.3 in September 2024, reflecting the growing penetration of digitalisation in the country. In January 2025, digital transactions sustained broad-based growth momentum across payment modes, albeit with some moderation in growth in the retail payment segments. There was an increase in the share of PSBs in volume of transactions (from remitter bank side) during January 2025 as compared with the levels recorded a year ago. The number of technical declines 26 per 10,000 UPI transactions reduced across most bank categories in January 2025 compared to January 2024, reflecting enhanced efficiency of banks systems despite higher transaction volumes. The performance, however, remained uneven across bank groups.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News